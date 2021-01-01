wireless bluetooth 5.0 tw50 tws earphone hifi stereo smart headset touch earbud dual mic sports earphones (white)

? We break through the limits of wireless technology with the built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip, providing you with the highest quality sound and fastest transfer speed on the market, making your favorite music absolutely clear. Simple and stylish appearance, luster and texture. Streamlined surface for a warm and comfortable touch? Upgrade the intelligent control chip, the headset can be automatically turned on and paired when taken out of the charging compartment, and put into the charging compartment to automatically shut down, no need to manually switch? Metal magnetic, fast charging, double-click touch, summon intelligent voice assistant? Automatic Pairing: Pick up and it will automatic pairing. Automatic switch function is saving time.