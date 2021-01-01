From green sunshine company

Wireless AllInOne Media Keyboard N9Z00001Black

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Connect your Windows PC to your TV to surf the web, watch movies, and more Integrated multi-touch track pad provides effortless navigation Customizable media hotkeys provide one-touch access to your content Wirelessly (USB) connect to your PC and control your media content from anywhere within a 10-meter range Volume controls are positioned for easy access Basic keyboard functionality works with select USB HID compliant Smart TVs and gaming consoles Durable, spill-resistant design

