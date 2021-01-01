From hayco
Wireless 4 in 1 Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone with LED Lights, Portable Microphone for Kids, Best Gifts Toys for 4 6 8 10 12 Year Old Girls Boys (Pink)
Advertisement
4 in 1 Karaoke Microphone Portable hand-held wireless microphones can be used as microphone, Bluetooth speaker, loudspeaker, recorder. Mini home KTV for music playing and singing at any time. Quality Audio Sound and High compatibility Professional audio processor and tuning system, three layers high destiny noise reduction, creating a stunning KTV live-sound environment and wonderful echo reverberation.