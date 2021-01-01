WiredWireless 30 Mechanical Keyboard 60 Compact 61 Keys RGB Backlit TypeC GamingOffice Keyboard for PCMacLinuxiPadiPhoneSmartphoneLaptop Red Switch

Best Quality Guranteed. MULTI-DEVICE & DUAL CONNECTIVITY MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARDSupport USB wired/ wireless 3.0,Designed with ultra-thin, light weight, small size and concise outlook, CK62 keyboard is handy,61 Keys Compact portable mechanical gaming keyboard with custom mechanical feeling keyboard switches. Designed for longevity with greater durability and responsiveness. The switches are of the highest quality, tested for 50 million keystrokes PROLONGED BLUETOOTH USAGEBuilt-in utilizes 1300mah battery which offers up to 10 hours wireless usage under regular circumstances, Standby time 480 hours, which means a few days life cycle on a single charge. There is also built-in on/off switch to conserve battery power during transport or when not used. Can be used wireless with Bluetooth LE 3.0 RGB-BACKLIT MECHANICAL KEYBOARD19 Backlit Effects, enjoy a more immersive, colorful typing and gaming experience. Support commonly used game mode button backlight and cus