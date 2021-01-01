Wired Headset with Microphone, Noise Reduction Pc Gaming Gaming Headset Headset

With a wireless range of up to 40 feet and a battery life of up to 17 hours, the Cloud Stinger Wireless allows you to have longer gaming sessions with fewer interruptions The 50mm drivers and closed cup design allows for rich sound quality with crystal clear low, mid and high tones The 100% memory foam ear cushions and adjustable memory foam leatherette headband is designed with comfort in mind The noise cancelling microphone can be conveniently muted by flipping it vertically. Easily chat with friends in game and out Designed for PS4, easily connect to your console with a single USB Adapter