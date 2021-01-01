Wired Headphone Metal Earbuds Noise Cancelling Stereo Heave Bass Earphones With Micphone Mic with Volume Control?In Ear Headphones for Running Gym.

Classic and ultra lightweight design: Fit your ears perfectly, give you long-time comfortable wearing experience. Stereo sound: It has perfect stereo sound quality, Enjoy full listening comfort with soft, snug earbuds that conform to your ears, bring you the perfect audio enjoyment. Comfortable and Safe: The ergonomically designed flexible earhook and silicone earbuds, ensuring your earphones stay in a comfortable and firm position, and you won't feel tired even if you wear them for a long time. Waterproof: Sports Earbuds Design, Internal nano-coating protects the headphones from heavy rains or sweat throughout intense exercises; just enjoy your time when running, jogging, riding, hiking, fitness, or in the gym. 100%Service: If you have any questions, just feel free to contact us, You are our customer and friend, we will give you a good shopping experience.