Wired Game Controller Joysticks Dual Shock for WindowsAndroid PS3 TV Box

Wide Compatibility ESM-9100 Wired Game Controller works with Windows, Vista, TV box, PS3 and Android 4.0 or above (must fully support OTG). Xbox 360/ Xbox One/ Mac/ IOS is not supported. Plug & PlayYou can start playing right after you get it to your hands. The USB cable extends 2 meters long (6.5 feet) and you can play sitting a bit far away from the console. Dual ShockVibrating motors are embedded in the side grips and deliver distinct feedback during the game, enhancing the immersion and realism of the game scenarios. ErgonomicsAsymmetrical design of the joysticks is based on ergonomics and they are positioned for the most comfortable thumb position. Ensure you optimal feel and comfort TURBOCustomize turbo plus any button to free players fingers and destroy your enemies with mere one press