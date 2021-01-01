Wire Terminal Connector Electrical Wiring Crimp Nylon Insulated Male Female Spade Connect Butt Set 80 Pcs(Yellow 12-10AWG, Blue 16-14AWG, Red.

Package:80 x Terminal,1 x Box. Material: Nylon, Copper. Max Current: Red10A/Blue15A/Yellow 24A. Fit Wire Gauge: Red22-16AWG, Blue16-14AWG, Yellow12-10AWG. Interface Model:250 Advantage: The copper core has good conductivity, nylon shell can withstand high temperatures, protect the heating wire. It can be very handy if you need smaller connectors in tight spaces. Easy Operation: Strip the wire, insert it to the terminal, crimp it with a crimping tool, use the same color connectors to insert each other finally. Application: Widely used for wire connections that frequently change the connection position, used in the electric lead wires, terminal installation, low voltage projects, audio, home or other wiring work. Tips: Ensure that the wires and female/male connectors are crimped well during assembly, poor connection is easy to cause heat.