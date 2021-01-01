Command Wire Hooks Value Pack, Medium, White, 7 Hooks, 12 Strips/Pack

INCLUDES - 7 hooks and 12 medium indoor strips; 1 hook holds 3 lbsORGANIZE DAMAGE-FREE - Say goodbye to holes, marks, or sticky residue on your walls, doors, cabinets, or closets; Command Hooks by 3M are easy to use and help keep your walls looking beautifulNO TOOLS REQUIRED- Hang flyswatter, Swiffer Sweeper or Duster, pots and pans, clipboards, dustpans, umbrellas, and more where you want without nails or a hammer. Includes metal wire for versatile hangingSTRONG AND VERSATILE- Command Wire Hooks include hold strongly on a variety of indoor surfaces including painted walls, smooth ceilings, finished wood, glass, tile, metal, and other smooth surfacesREMOVES CLEANLY- Reorganize when inspiration strikes; These wall hooks leave no sticky adhesive behind; Perfect to use inside cabinets and closets, in your college dorm, apartment, home, and office