Yaheetech Wire Dog & Cat Playpen, Black, 24-inch

Create a safe space for your furry family member to play, rest and exercise with a Yaheetech Wire Dog & Cat Playpen. This sturdy iron fence forms an enclosed area with an open top so you can keep an eye on your pal. It’s also great for separating pets, preventing paw-tners from entering off-limits areas of your home and containing them in your yard. Plus, the versatile design means you can shape it to suit your space, and add or remove panels to adjust the size. It’s paw-fect for smaller buddies like puppies, rabbits and kittens.