Wire Coil Covert Acoustic Tube Noise Reduction Reinforced Earpiece Headset Compatible for Motorola XPR 6000 XPR6500 XPR6550 XPR 7000 XPR 7550.
Compatible with Motorola P25, Motorola DMR MOTOTRBO way radios including but not limited to XPR 6000 Series: GP328D GP338 GP328D+ GP338D+ XPR 6100, XPR 6350, XPR 6380, XPR 6550, XPR 6580, XPR 6500, XPR 6300, XPR 7000 Series: XPR 7550, XPR 7580, XPR 7350 XPR 7000e Series: XPR 7550e, XPR 7580e, XPR 7350e, XPR 7380e, APX 4000, APX 4000XH, APX 6000, APX 6000XE, APX 7000, APX 7000XE, APX 8000, APX 8000XE, XiR-P8200 XiR-P8208 XiR-P8260 XiR-P8268 XiR-P8608 XiR-P8660 XiR-P8668 Combat Radio. 3 foot Kevlar reinforced cable. Replaceable coil tube and earbud. Radio adapter has integrated Push-to-Talk (PTT) button. 2-Wire Design for the ability to split mic and speaker wires. deal for demanding covert security applications where sound clarity and earpiece durability are of paramount importance. Excellent for use in police, military, nightclubs, bars, paintball, security, restaurants, hotels, bouncer, warehouses, and noisy environments. Ideal for