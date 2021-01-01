The Wire and Wood Nesting End Table Set from Hastings Home includes two wire basket style bases that can be used as a minimalist display or convenient storage and are topped with wooden lids to create a functional tabletop. The brown metal bases can be filled with decorative accents, used to store throw pillows or blankets, and can also be packed with large toys in a kid's room to keep it tidy. The set of nesting tables come in two different sizes and have durable MDF wood tabletops with a gray woodgrain veneer that will complement rustic industrial or modern farmhouse decor in your living room, office, bathroom, bedroom and more - the possibilities are endless! Hastings Home Hastings Home Wire and Wood Nesting Tables, Gray in Brown | 444225ELT