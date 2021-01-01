From lotiyo
winying 12Pcs Speaker Spikes Stand Feets Moisture Pads Speaker Cabinet Rubber Feet Isolation Sand Blasting Amplifier Pads Feet Black OneSize
Advertisement
12Pcs Round Moisture Protection Pads Subwoofer Amplifier Stand with Shock Absorbers Suspension Pads Made of high-quality plastic material, which is strong and durable, and not easy to break or deform The amplifier feet provide an effective solution for optimizing the real sound of stereo equipment These isolation feet can effectively reduce the vibration of all sensitive equipment Suitable for speakers, amplifiers, CD, DVD players, turntable recorders, chassis, instruments, etc