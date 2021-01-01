Winterville Queen 2 Drawer Platform Bed by Harper Orchard

This platform bed features a simple and modern appearance, suitable for any room layout. The headboard is consisted of wood slats, easy to assemble, and provides great support when you’re leaning on it. Constructed of solid pine wood and MDF, the platform bed can withstand the test of time and serve your family for many years. The under-bed drawers are available for you to store your stuff, you can put the drawers on either side of the bed. And there are extra support legs for better balance and stability. Coming with great quality and elegant appearance, the bed will definitely be your best addition to your bedroom.