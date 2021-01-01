Classic Brands Winterhaven Upholstered Platform Bed | Headboard and Metal Frame with Wood Slat Support, Full, Grey

60" W x 84" L x 52" H Elegant upholstered platform headboard and bed frame adds a timeless design and luxury to any bedroom Durable wood slat foundation with sturdy center support can be used with any size mattress; scalloped headboard reaches a little over 4-feet tall; 8-inch solid wood tapered legs Diamond stitched and button-tufted soft grey upholstery No Box Spring Required; headboard, footboard, frame, and solid wood slats are included (mattress sold separately) Not compatible with adjustable bed bases Ships in a compact package to easily fit through narrow doorways, hallways or stairwells Easy Assembly; all parts, instructions, and tools are neatly packed in zippered compartment in back of the headboard; easy to disassemble for storage or moving 5 Star Customer Service; Available 7 days a week