Winter Warm Heavy Plush Fleece Blanket For King Bed,10Lbs 2 Ply Dark Green Floral Printed Bed Blanket,85"x95"

An All Seasons Reversible Plush Blanket is just what you've been searching for to get you through the long winter months. Two sides of comfy softness offer an extra-plush layer of cuddly warmth you'll love to snuggle up with. Perfect for your guest or master bed. This super plush and cozy mink blanket is soft and luxurious. With a generous size and weight, this blanket is sure to give you comfort, style, and plenty of warmth.