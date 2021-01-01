Exclusive Home Curtains Winter White Solid Pinch Pleat Sheer Curtain - 27 in. W x 96 in. L

The Penny Pinch Pleat sheer window curtain panels add a splash of contemporary elegance to any room. These beautifully crafted curtains allow plenty of natural light to filter into a room, yet will transform your decor at the same time. The Penny window curtain panels are constructed with 7 hidden tabs. These panels can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1 5/8 in. dimeter leaving the pinch pleat top to add a special touch to the finished look of your window decor. The 50 in. overall fabric width at the bottom of the panel adds fullness and provides a luxurious feel. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space. Color: Winter White.