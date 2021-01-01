Winter Retreat by Larry Fanning Framed Graphic Art

Features:Glassless hand embellishedReady to hangTitle: Winter RetreatQuality frame constructionMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: PolystyreneColor: Gray/WhiteNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Larry FanningStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize: Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Landscape & Nature;AnimalsAnimals: BirdPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: SnowFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Winter RetreatColor Combination: Gray & WhiteEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 34Overall Width - Side to Side: 36Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.25Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 4.125Overall Product Weight: 20Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: