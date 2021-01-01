Winsor And Newton Artists' Deep Edge Canvas 36 In. X 36 In. Each (6015141)

This stretched cotton canvas is made from 11 oz. cotton duck, a heavier weight, superior quality cloth with medium grain surface. Triple coated with acid free sizing and two coats of highly pigmented acrylic primer, its balanced absorbency and tooth prevents sinking of oil colors and improves adhesion.Its frame has been specially constructed with kiln fired, beveled stretcher bars, and the canvas has been stretched by hand for best tension and tailored corners. The canvas is 1 1/2 in. deep and stapled on the back, so its edges can be painted to display works with or without a frame.The Artists- Canvas DeepEdge is ideal for use with oil (including water mixable), acrylic, and alkyd color, and for all techniques, including heavy paint applications. It-s also useful for home decor solutions.Canvases 24 in. x 24 in. through 24 in. x 36 in. come with one additional support bar. Canvases 24 in. x 48 in..Stretched cotton canvas made from 8 oz. cotton duck, a heavier weight, superior quality cloth with medium grain surface.Frame has been specially constructed with kiln fired, beveled stretcher bars, and the canvas has been stretched by hand for best tension and tailored corners.Ideal for use with oil (including water mixable), acrylic, and alkyd color, and for all techniques, including heavy paint applications.Canvas is 1 1/2 in. deep and stapled on the back, so its edges can be painted to display works with or without a frame.Triple coated with acid free sizing and two coats of highly pigmented acrylic primer, its balanced absorbency and tooth prevents sinking of oil colors and improves adhesion.Also useful for home decor solutions.Canvases 24 in. x 48 in. and larger come with two additional support bars.size: 36 in. x 36 in..Canvases 24 in. x 24 in. through 24 in. x 36 in. come with one additional support bar.unit: each