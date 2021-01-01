Save space, increase storage and enhance the look of any room with this complete bi-fold door kit. Ideal for small spaces like linen closets, pantries or laundry nooks, the molded panel Masonite Smooth Winslow 3-Panel Shaker Bi-fold Closet Door combines utility with a minimalistic design and quality craftsmanship. The track slides right or left, providing flexible storage options. When it comes to style, the craftsman 3-panel design is perfect for transitional or craftsman homes. Masonite Winslow 24-in x 80-in Blue Heron 3-Panel Craftsman Prefinished Molded Composite Bifold Door Hardware Included | 803653