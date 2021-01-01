From rosecliff heights
Winsford 4 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions
Advertisement
Entertain in style and comfort with this collection. With their exclusive 5” thick ultra-soft cushions, this set comprises the perfect balance of beauty and functionality. All these collection set include their standard oversized dimensions for increased comfort. Handcrafted from durable strands of wicker incorporating a stunning assortment of a variety of shades, this collection is an ultimate showstopper that will enhance the look of any outdoor living space. Frame Color: Gray