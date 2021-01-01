From safavieh

Safavieh Set of 2 Winona Country Side Chair (Wood Frame) in White | DCH8500F-SET2

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The iconic farmhouse silhouette of the Winona Dining Chair is the perfect complement to any casual kitchen or dining table. Finished in white with a natural wood seat, with a curved spindle back and rubberwood construction, this time-honored design comes as a set of two so you can invite a friend to dine in style. Safavieh Set of 2 Winona Country Side Chair (Wood Frame) in White | DCH8500F-SET2

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com