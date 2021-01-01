Winnie Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (3555DZ)

The Winnie Pendant Light by Hinkley Lighting has a timeless farmhouse aesthetic, featuring a tapered, hand-crafted Steel shade with a bottom ring and oversized loop accent. The shade houses a single incandescent light source, funneling its warm light downward over an area or object of interest. This rustic motif can be further enhanced by hanging multiple units along an equally rustic bar area, kitchen island, or living room counterspace. Comes with Distressed Black support chain and canopy. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Bell. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Zinc