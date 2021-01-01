From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Winnetka 17.75-in Blacksmith Flush Mount Light | 75662-839
Featured in the decorative Winnetka collection. 3 A19 medium 6 watt light bulbs. Satin etched glass shade. Easily converts to LED with optional replacement lamps. Meets Title 24 energy efficiency standards. Title 24 compliant if used with Joint Appendix (JA8) approved light bulbs listed in the California Energy Commission Appliance database. C-UL-US listed for damp locations. A great choice for your do-it-yourself project. Decorative blacksmith finish to accent and brighten your room. Sea Gull Lighting Winnetka 17.75-in Blacksmith Flush Mount Light | 75662-839