Winkel Koi Fish and Fallen Leaves by Michael Creese Painting Print on Canvas

Features:Fade-resistant archival inksPatented warp-resistant baseBlack matboard backingReady to hang; hardware includedHand-crafted in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Orange/BlueNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Michael CreeseStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Landscape & NatureAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: LeavesFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: TropicalFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.25" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.25" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.25" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.25" D): 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.25Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.25" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.25" D): 3.5Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.25" D