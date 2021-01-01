Winifred Abstract Pink/Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

This indoor/outdoor area rug has a chic striation pattern that adds easy glam appeal to your mudroom or patio. It features a pink and ivory color scheme with a pattern that's made up of different types of knots. Machine-made in Turkey from a blend of durable polyester and polypropylene with a latex backing, this rug can withstand the elements and sandy paws. Plus, it's low 0.2" pile height makes it easy to clean. For additional padding and to prevent it from slipping, we recommend adding a rug pad underneath. Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'