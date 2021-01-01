Winham Modern And Contemporary Two-Tone Grey And Walnut Finished Wood TV Stand With Drop-Down Compartments

With an ultra-modern, two-tone finish and ample storage space, the Winham TV stand is sure to make an impression in any space. Made in Malaysia, this wood TV stand features one open shelf, fitted with a cord management hole, to provide space for an entertainment console. Three additional storage compartments are each concealed by a drop-down door. A two-tone grey and walnut finish are paired with long, double vertical handles for a cool, contemporary look. Requiring assembly, the Winham TV stand is supported by splayed legs that create a chic, retro profile.