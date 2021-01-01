Trademark Fine Art 'Wings Of Grace butterfly icon 4' Canvas Art by Holli Conger

Artist: Holli CongerSubject: AnimalStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a colorful butterfly of different patterns against a white background. Prominent Colors: White, Green, Pink, Orange, Purple, Teal, Blue, Grey Holli Conger has always loved art and during school, art projects were her favorite. In third grade, her art teacher presented her with a big green pencil case (which she still has today) for having the best drawing in the class. She went on to earn a degree in Graphic Design and Advertising and has been a professional artist for 20 years Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.