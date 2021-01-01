ProLounger Wingback Navy Blue Velvet Pushback Recliner Chair

This wingback ProLounger reclining chair features rounded arms and a button tufted padded back cushion that is not only stunning but comfortable as well. To complete the look, the chair is adorned with hand tacked pewter nailhead trim. Simply push back to recline, no levers or buttons required for comfortable long term sitting, TV viewing or just a relaxed recline. This modern update of a classic style will provide the perfect accent to a living room, den, media room or master bedroom. Recliner is 60 in. long and 29 in. high when fully reclined. Ships in 1-box. Easy connect no tool assembly in less than 15-minutes with included instructions. Imported, color may vary. Color: Navy Blue.