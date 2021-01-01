ProLounger Black Stripe Wingback Push Back Recliner Chair in Linen Farmhouse Woven Stripe

Prolounger Wingback Push Back Recliner Chair In Linen Farmhouse Woven Stripe. Add an updated look to your home with this classic ProLounger reclining chair that features a winged back design and round arms. Simply push back to recline, no levers or buttons are required for comfortable long-term sitting, TV viewing, or a relaxed recline. Seats up to 300 lb. Ships in one (1) box. Easy connect no-tool assembly in less than 15 minutes with included instructions. Imported, color may vary. Product Details: Weight 59.4 lb, Seat Width 20 in, Seat Depth 21 in Seat Height 20 in, Arm Height 23.5 in, Arm Width 4.75 in, Recline Angle 135 degrees, Floor Clearance 6.125 in Comfortable seat and back support Style lends itself to both classic and traditional living rooms, offices, media rooms, and master bedrooms Solid wood turned front legs and tapered back legs in an espresso finish for added style and strength Engineered mixed hardwood frame construction for added strength Polyester fiber and foam filling with box springs for added comfort Covered in a durable, easy-clean 90% polyester, 10% linen farmhouse-inspired woven stripe fabric Recliner is 58.75 inches long and 27.75 inches high when fully reclined Recliner requires 15.5 inches in the back and 11.5 inches in front to recline Parts 1-year warranty - The furniture is warranted against defects in workmanship and materials. Warranty is for PARTS ONLY and does not include transportation and labor costs associated with any warranty claim. Cleaning Instructions: Vacuum/lightly brush to remove dust/grime. Spot clean with a mild solvent, pretest small hidden area. Due to variations in computer monitors the colors, lengths, and widths of furniture items may vary slightly from images and dimensions posted on the website. All efforts are made to ensure that the digital photography and measurements of all items are as accurate as possible.