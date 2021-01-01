Wing 86" LED Column Floor Lamp

The Wing collection by A-cero for Vondom was born by weaving together straight and curved lines in a dynamic way. These extremes curves and angles, which are a typical trait in architecture's latest advances have now reached out to furniture design, going for a free, delicate, and organic line, that generates movement and separates itself from any former trace of over-rigidness. These are bold pieces that make up a set of furniture with a huge visual impact and an impressive sculptural and dynamic significance.