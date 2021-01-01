DII Wine Solid Heavyweight Fringed Cotton Table Runner, Red

A Classic Every Day and Every Season Look Our Fringe Linen Collection incorporates all kitchen textiles a baker, chef or host may need for their kitchen or dining room. Providing a selection of different colors, you are sure to find a color to match your decor. With quality in every thread these durable, long lasting kitchen textiles are a must with a timeless design that will make a statement all year long. Available in solid or checkered this look can go places and can easily be incorporated into many different styles for your home including farmhouse, relaxed and informal, timeless or French country. Table Runners Our table runners provide a great place to set down platters to prevent spills and scratches on your tabletop while adding style and flair. Available in two sizes these can be used on more than just the dining room table; place on entryway, foyer, console or coffee table surfaces while still showing off the furniture. Set plants or other centerpieces atop the runner to update any space with a fresh new look. Color: Wine.