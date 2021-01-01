'Wine Sentiment VI' Textual Art on Canvas

This square textual art print showcases a playful statement in black script over a white background. Created in the USA by Anna Hambly, this humorous painting is printed on artist-quality canvas with UV- and fade-resistant archival inks. It's open-framed with solid matboard backing. Plus, there are multiple size options depending on how much wall space you have — whether that's in your kitchen or your living room. A wall hook is also included, so you can easily mount this painting right when it arrives. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.25" D