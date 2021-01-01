From stamp out
Stamp Out Wine Glasses Clear - Clear 'Mom Est' Personalized Stemless Wineglass
Clear 'Mom Est' Personalized Stemless Wineglass. You'll love the clever design of this stemless glass made for your favorite vino, lemonade and other chilled beverages.Full graphic text: Est. (personalized name and dates).5'' W x 5'' H x 5'' DHolds 15 oz.GlassDishwasher-safeShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.