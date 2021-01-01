Wine Glasses 20Oz,Large Champagne Glasses For Beverages White Wine Cups Party Glassware,Bar Drinkware Drinking Cups,Tumbler Heavy Base Glasses,Sleek M

20 oz drinking glasses come in a set of 8,stemless wine glasses,Innovative, elegant and functional design,,also dishware safe which is so easy to cleanpremium material, unique and modern design,it's far more durable than any other plain glass or plastic drinkware set, enjoy a superior drinking experienceMulti-purpose: water, juice, cocktails,spirits,dinner parties, picnics,weddings,Suitable for white wine,red wine,lemonade, whiskey, cocktails, ice cream,yogurt and dessert,shooters, parfaits, hot and cold drinksHigh-Tech blown lead-free crystal glass,safe material,BPA free, unbreakable and completely shatterproof,best gift for friends, family, friends, customers and loved ones