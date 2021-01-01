LSA International - Wine Culture Water Glass - Set of 2

Add the finishing touch to your dinner parties with this set of two Wine Culture water glasses from LSA International. Perfect for serving water alongside your favourite wines, these water glasses are elegantly proportioned and have been mouth-blown and hand finished by skilled artisans. A welcome addition to any refined dining table, there are also further glassware available separately from LSA International. Please note, due to the traditional manufacturing of mouth blown glass air bubbles and slight imperfections can occur. Key features: * Set of two water glasses * Material: mouth-blown glass * Dimensions: H11.8xØ9.8cm * Capacity: 590ml * Part of LSA International's CULTURE concept collection * Refined, modern & elegant design * Ideal for serving water at a dinner party * Individually mouth blown and hand-finished * Presented in premium packaging * Designed to engage the senses * Due to handmade nature slight imperfections & air bubbles can occur * More homeware available from LSA International