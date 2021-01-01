U-Line Wine Captain 2000 24" Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler U2224WCS13A

24" Built-In Wine Storage with Convection Cooling System, Rubber-Mounted Compressor, Thermopane Glass Door, LED Interior Lighting, Digital Touch Pad Control, Undercounter Fit, 43 Bottle Capacity, 4.7 cu. ft. Capacity and Star-K: Stainless Frame with L. Stabilizes cabinet temperature, cools product faster and increases energy efficiency. Virtually eliminates vibration providing high thermal efficiency and maximum sound reduction for its internal working components. Low-E coated, argon gas filled, triple thermopane glass door provides protection from harmful UV light. Black interior is illuminated with LED lighting that automatically turns off when the door is closed, or can be set to stay on for three hours. Digital Touch Pad Control is conveniently located on upper face of unit. Four independently adjustable leveling legs provide a precise undercounter fit. Holds Up to 43 Bottles. 4.7 cu. ft. Star-K Certified Sabbath Mode. Temperature range: 38°F - 65°F. Robust, concealed and covered hinges with built-in door stop and closer. Fixed grille can accept an integrated toe-kick. Integrated model requires 3/4" custom panel of your choice, or can accept U-Line Euro Style Handleless Stainless Panel accessory (must be ordered separately). Standard commercial stainless steel handle is interchangeable with professional handle accessory. The door swing on non-lock models is field reversible, and is shipped right-hand hinged. Lock models must be ordered right-hand or left-hand hinged. Fourth and fifth racks allow for larger diameter wine and champagne bottles. Average Volume Capacity: 4.7 cu. ft. Wine Bottle Capacity: 43. Control Type: Digital Touch Pad. Temperature Range: 38°F - 65°F. Refrigerant Type: R600a. Interior Lighting: LED. Door: Thermopane Glass. Hidden Hinges: Yes. Leveling Legs: Yes. Star-K Certified: Yes. Sabbath: Yes. Amps: 5A. Volts: 115V. Parts & Labor: 1 Year. Sealed System (Parts Only): 5 Years. Product Depth: 23 7/16". Product Height: 33 11/16". Product Width: 23 5/8". Panel Height: 30". Panel Thickness: 3/4". Panel Type: 2 3/4" Frame Panel or Solid Panel. Panel Width: 23 1/2". Product Weight: 160 Lbs.