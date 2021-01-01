Wine Bottle Opener Corkscrew Set- Foil Cutter, Base, Pourer, Vacuum Stopper, Greeting Card Wine Opener Set

Basic wine accessories for opening and enjoying wine-rabbit wine corkscrew, foil cutter, stopper, gift box and e-book "Wine Guide"The manual rabbit lever corkscrew can remove the cork in a few seconds. The aerator pourer enriches your wine. The vacuum stopper keeps your wine fresh! Great wine corkscrew and wine corkscrew kit!This cute rabbit wine corkscrew is both stylish and practical! The design is based on a manual corkscrew wine opener, which can match any kitchen or bar decoration.The bottle opener kit is the perfect gift for wine lovers and wine lovers. The wine cork corkscrew set is packaged in a stylish box, which is perfect for gifts. Finish: Silver