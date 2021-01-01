EdgeStar Wine & Beverage Cooler - CWB1760FD

EdgeStar CWB1760FD 24 Inch Wide 17 Bottle Wine and 53 Can Beverage Cooler with French Doors Features: Store Beverages & Wine Bottles: Two separates zones let you cool beer and wine separately, freeing up space in your main refrigerator Built-In Capable: Fan-forced front ventilation allows this unit to be installed flush with surrounding cabinetry in an undercounter installation or optionally installed as free standing Sleek Design: The slide-out wood trimmed shelving, stainless steel trimmed doors, and soft LED lighting add to an overall great presentation of your beverages Dual Zone Operation: Wine and beverages get their own special treatment with a left zone temperature range of 36 to 43°F and a right zone temperature range of 41 to 68°F Digital Display & Touch Controls: Centrally located touch controls and a digital display make choosing the correct setting a snap Even Cooling: This unit features a compressor-based cooling system which keeps your beer and other beverages at an optimal temperature and is speedy in getting them there from room temperature ADA Compliant: The shorter height of this unit makes it a perfect choice for ADA-accessible homes and office spaces Preservation Glass: Dual-paned tempered glass doors protect your collection from any harmful outside influence Safety Lock: An integrated safety lock prevents tampering with your regulator and thermostat Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Labor, 1 Year Parts Specifications: Accepts Custom Panels: No Bottle Capacity: 17 Can Capacity: 53 Bulb Type: LED Depth: 24-3/8" Door Alarm: Yes Door Lock: Yes Height: 32-1/4" Installation Type: Built-In, Free Standing Leveling Legs: Yes Number Of Shelves: 8 Reversible Door: No Shelf Material: Wood Width: 23-3/8" With Casters: No Dimensional Drawing: Wine and Beverage Stainless Steel