Home Decorators Collection Windward 44 in. Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Smart Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote Works with Google Assistant and Alexa

This smart home bundle pairs the 44 in. Windward ceiling fan with the Universal Smart Wi-Fi 4-Speed Ceiling Fan Remote control, powered by Smart by Bond technology, to provide an easy way to integrate your fan and lights into your smart home system. Modern styling and energy efficiency make the 44 in. Windward ceiling fan the perfect choice for any small room application. The Home Decorators Collection took the larger Windward IV and created a compact version without sacrificing style or function. The high efficiency blades move plenty of air and the included light kit comes with 2, 9.5-Watt LED bulbs. Installation is a breeze with Quick Install snap-in blades and the threaded downrod ensures stability and wobble free operation. The included Universal Smart Wi-Fi Remote control (shipped separately) converts your ceiling fan into a smart ceiling fan, by providing control access from anywhere via a smart device and an internet connection. Easily integrates with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and SmartThings.