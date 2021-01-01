From craftmade
Craftmade Windswept 102-in Brushed Nickel Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan (6-Blade) | WND102BNK6
Be swept away by this Windswept series, Craftmade's newest entry into the High Volume Low Speed large fan category (HVLS). Choose Brushed Polished Nickel or Espresso finishes in 78”, 102” and 120” diameters. The Windswept fan is where modern style and superior airflow come together – both indoors and out. Craftmade Windswept 102-in Brushed Nickel Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan (6-Blade) | WND102BNK6