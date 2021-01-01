From safavieh
Safavieh Windsor Tyre 9 x 13 Gray/Cream Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Vintage Area Rug Polyester | WDS313G-913
Advertisement
Fashionable styling revives old world rug artistry in the Windsor Rug Collection. This trendy new look in transitional area rugs displays timeless motifs, masterfully colored in vivid hues and shrouded in a distressed patina. Windsor rugs are made using supple synthetic yarns that are durable yet incredibly soft underfoot. Safavieh Windsor Tyre 9 x 13 Gray/Cream Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Vintage Area Rug Polyester | WDS313G-913