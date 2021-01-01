Worldwide Lighting Windsor Collection 3 Light French Gold Finish and Clear Crystal Mini Chandelier 13" D x 18" H

Crafted entirely of cast aluminum for durability and precision-cut and Polished 30% full lead PbO crystals, this chandelier is a Revival of classic luxury From the Windsor collection Accommodates up to three 40-watt maximum candelabra base incandescent E-12 bulb (not included) Solid cast aluminum in French Gold (painted) finish and 30% full lead Crystal Includes matching canopy and 48-in adjustable chain for hanging Measures 13-in D x 18-in H and includes 48-in adjustable chain for hanging Uses up to three 40 W max E-12 candelabra base incandescent bulb French Gold Finish and Clear Crystal Solid Cast Aluminum Frame dressed with precision cut and polished 30 percent Full Lead Crystals for maximum brilliance and sparkle UL Listed to US and Canadian safety standards, Weight: 10.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Worldwide Lighting