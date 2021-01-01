From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Windsor 7-Piece Brown Wicker Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set with CushionGuard Almond Tan Cushions
Upgrade your outdoor space with this 7-piece brown rattan furniture set from the Windsor Collection. The elegant handwoven wicker and soft cushions add comfort and style to brunch, dinner or entertaining. It has steel frames and weather-resistant resin wicker so you'll enjoy it season after season. The set includes one table, two swivel captain chairs and four armless chairs.