Hampton Bay Windsor 6-Piece Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set with Sunbrella Henna Red Cushions

This is our 6-pieces brown rattan furniture set, including 1 sofa, 2 single chair, 2 ottoman and 1 table with steel top. This furniture set is very useful. It can not only make your outdoor life more comfortable, but also make your garden more beautiful with its fashionable and modern style. It is made of wicker material and iron frame, which makes it sturdy and can serve you for a long time. Its beige seat cushions are really comfortable and they are water-proof. The table provides you with enough space to put things on. What a great furniture set. Come and buy 1.