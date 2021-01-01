From gc valves
Windshield Suction Cup Mount for Radar and Laser Detectors
Advertisement
Designed and manufactured to 's exacting specifications. Replacement windshield suction cups Extra mounting bracket Suction cup mount designed to hold radar and laser detectors Fits firmly on car's windshield for easy access Compatible with current Passport 8500 X50, Solo S2, and Passport 7500S models Holds earlier Passport 8500, 7500, 6800, 5000, 4600, 4500, and 4200 detectors Also works with Solo RD-5110, Solo 5, and Solo 4 detectors