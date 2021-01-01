The Adjust-A-Grate model S4 fits inside half-moon shaped window well openings that project from the house 15 – 18 in. and have an opening of 30 – 40 in. along the house (use inside dimensions). This adjustable aluminum window well grate works best for metal or concrete wells that are A true semi-circle/half-moon shape. These are not recommended for rectangular wells as each set of \"loops\" are shorter as the grate comes forward to accommodate the curvature of the well. These window well grates fit a variety of well contours and sizes within the range to provide a custom fit at a reasonable cost. This grate is designed to protect your family, animals, and home from the hazards of an open basement window well without having to purchase expensive custom window well covers. This adjustable window well grate is made of tempered aluminum and is strong enough to support up to 400 lb., preventing people, larger animals, and things from falling into the well. Yet, this aluminum window well cover is light enough to allow quick escape in an emergency and has open ventilation to allow natural light and air to flow into the basement window. Made of tempered aluminum, this window well grate won't rust or require painting, doesn't get cloudy or weaken like plastic in the sun's harmful UV rays, and because it allows for ventilation it won't collect dirty water, lawn debris, or dirt that block natural light to the basement. Adjust-A-Grate Window Well Cover | MODEL S4