Windley Metal Etagere Bookcase

Chic, simple, and versatile, this etagere bookcase has it all. Simple lines create a modern industrial look and add style to your room. Black frame and weathered oak finish shelves form a neutral color palette that will fit any room. Four full shelves provide generous organization space. The frame of this etagere is made of metal, and its shelves are made of quality particle board with 3D veneer. This is a free-standing bookshelf, and it could also be used as a room divider. Assembly is needed. Wipe clean with dry cloth recommended. Freestanding shelf. Shelves made of particle board with 3D veneer. Size: (3 Shelves) 56" H x 63" W x 15.75" D