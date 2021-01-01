Windham Quilt Fabrics Whoos Hoo Banana Quilt Fabric by The Yard, 0679120

This whimsical collection showcases colorful owls each with their own personalities! There is Professor Owlbert Mama Owlbert Tina and of course Uncle Owlbert! Designed by Terri Degenkob for Windham the Whoo ’s Hoo collection features lightweight fabric that is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Colors include red. . . 100% Cotton Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low