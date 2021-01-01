The Windgate lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting is a sensibly, modernized and transitional selection of fixtures featuring clean lines and sophisticated alabaster style glass. The collection works well with a variety of interiors, as it blends well into its surrounding decor. Offered in brushed nickel or heirloom bronze finishes, as well as a chrome finish for the wall/bath fixtures only. The assortment includes five-light, and three-light chandeliers (either with up-light or down-light), pendants in four sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Windgate 13-in Heirloom Bronze Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | 75942EN3-782